Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $64.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $65.65.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

