Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,487.86. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.8 %

KTOS opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 318.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 86,567 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.