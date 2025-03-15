Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 106,416 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.