Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,592,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,906,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 981,964 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DT opened at $48.45 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.