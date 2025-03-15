Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Public Storage by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 273,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.69.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $298.29 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

