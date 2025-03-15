Tredje AP fonden Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,288 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

