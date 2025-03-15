Vestcor Inc Has $1.55 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

