PFG Advisors Sells 263 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.