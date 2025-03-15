Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – March 12th

Norfolk Southern, CSX, and Union Pacific are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the reserves or inventory of fertilizers maintained by producers, distributors, or government agencies to support agricultural needs. They encompass various nutrient-rich products, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium formulations, ensuring that ample supplies are available for timely crop cultivation and soil enhancement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.90. The stock had a trading volume of 770,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,563. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,669,750. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.05. 664,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,192. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average of $240.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

