Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 15,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nerdy by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nerdy by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nerdy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $283.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,068,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,895.55. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $3,980,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,509,191 shares in the company, valued at $60,713,290.09. This trade represents a 7.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,843 shares of company stock valued at $420,177. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

