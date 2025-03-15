Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Enterprises LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IJH stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

