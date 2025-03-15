XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.26. XCHG shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 3,466 shares traded.
XCHG Trading Up 10.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30.
XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XCHG
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
