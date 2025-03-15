PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 93.5% in February

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.1 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

