PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 93.5% in February

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.1 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.