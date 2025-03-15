PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 93.5% in February

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.1 days.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.