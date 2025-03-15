Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 3,987 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Diversified Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,154,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.03 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

