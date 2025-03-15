Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $106,529.15 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Sanjay Pandey sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $106,529.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at $134,156.49. This trade represents a 44.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $18.20 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $616.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

