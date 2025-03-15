Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FT opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.