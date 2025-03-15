AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:AGNCN)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
AGNC Investment stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $26.36.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
