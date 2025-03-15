PFG Advisors Acquires 1,266 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MBB opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.