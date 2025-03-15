Restore (LON:RST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Restore had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Restore Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RST opened at GBX 228 ($2.95) on Friday. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £306.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Skinner bought 44,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £99,985.50 ($129,330.62). 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RST. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Restore from GBX 380 ($4.92) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

Further Reading

