Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $118.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.