Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Rises By 121.2%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the February 13th total of 469,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,196.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of RCDTF opened at $55.54 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

