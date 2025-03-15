Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Rises By 121.2%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the February 13th total of 469,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,196.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of RCDTF opened at $55.54 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
