Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,332,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Revvity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,180,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revvity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 34.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,108,000 after purchasing an additional 690,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 3.2% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 980,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

