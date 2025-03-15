Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,457 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Up 3.3 %

AVTR opened at $16.34 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

