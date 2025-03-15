SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,782 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SPLG opened at $66.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

