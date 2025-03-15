Udaychandra Devasper Sells 35,000 Shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) Stock

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,430.40. This represents a 12.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Udaychandra Devasper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stardust Power alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of Stardust Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of Stardust Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $26,481.24.

Stardust Power Stock Up 3.5 %

SDST opened at $0.62 on Friday. Stardust Power Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $28.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stardust Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stardust Power

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stardust Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.