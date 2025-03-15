Vestcor Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

AKR opened at $21.33 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.