474 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIS opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

