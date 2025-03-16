Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $66.16 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.