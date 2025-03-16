United Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 235,401 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of United Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,923,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,462 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

