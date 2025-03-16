Harbour Investments Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS:BUFF opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $535.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.