Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,212.80 ($93.30) and traded as high as GBX 7,240 ($93.65). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 6,940 ($89.77), with a volume of 1,333 shares traded.

Goodwin Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,104.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £528.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 150.91 ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. Goodwin had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.84%.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 66.50 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

In related news, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,110 ($91.97) per share, for a total transaction of £249,987.60 ($323,357.39). 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goodwin

(Get Free Report)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.