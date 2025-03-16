JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

