Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $8.14. Wienerberger shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 313,794 shares traded.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.
