Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Decreases By 54.4%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 73,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

