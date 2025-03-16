Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ PDP opened at $99.94 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $89.93 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

