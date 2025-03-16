Atala Financial Inc Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

