Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys 2,760 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,814.82. This trade represents a 1.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

