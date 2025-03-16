Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys 2,760 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,814.82. This trade represents a 1.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 0.73.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
