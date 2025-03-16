Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 12.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 5,602,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,493,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Up 16.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.