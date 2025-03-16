Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $102.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.03 and a beta of 1.23.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -609.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

