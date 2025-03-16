Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

