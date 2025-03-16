Lbp Am Sa Acquires 1,656 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,151.50.

Shares of GWW opened at $968.06 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,046.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,076.04.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

