Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 2,141 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,141 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.98, for a total transaction of C$158,391.18.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$71.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$66.96 and a 12 month high of C$84.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.41. The stock has a market cap of C$11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.38.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.