Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,008,000 after buying an additional 671,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,299,000 after buying an additional 92,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FOX by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after buying an additional 226,867 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of FOX by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,199,000 after buying an additional 702,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $48.47 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

