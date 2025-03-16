Lbp Am Sa Purchases 4,761 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after buying an additional 753,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,045,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,087,000 after buying an additional 103,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,400,000 after buying an additional 108,188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,383,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,293,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,216,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

