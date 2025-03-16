Avalon Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

