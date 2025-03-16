Avalon Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $327.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.81.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.