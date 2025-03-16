Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $6.69. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 58,163 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
