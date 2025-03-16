Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $6.69. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 58,163 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.