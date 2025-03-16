Glenview Trust co Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $66,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after buying an additional 219,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

