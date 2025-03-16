SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.96 and traded as high as C$25.42. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 329,113 shares changing hands.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

