Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.82. Inpex shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 116,621 shares traded.

Inpex Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.